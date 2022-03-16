
Mohammad Naim Sheikh News
The Mohammad Naim Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Mohammad Naim Sheikh (born August 22, 1999 in Bangladesh) is a Bangladeshi cricketer. He started his international career in November 2019 for Bangladesh cricket team.Mohammad Naim

Siddons urges for aggressive batting from Munim-Naim

Munim Shahriar has enteredin the national team with his outstanding performance. On the other hand, Naim Sheikh has lagged behind for his recent show. Jamie Siddons wants some mo

Tigers eager to click in all departments with England

Bangladesh suffered a huge blow losing against Sri Lanka in their Super Twelve opener. They will be playing England in their next game, where Tigers want to perform in all three de

Always aim scoring big runs: Naim

Bangladesh has found a new performer with the form of Naim Sheikh. The batsman has played three matches in the ICC World Twenty/20, where he scored two fifties. The cricketer said

Soumya,Naim star as Bangladesh start Emerging Asia Cup with a solid win

Bangladesh have made a bright start in the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Emerging Teams Asia Cup as they beat Hong Kong by a huge margin of 9 wickets on Thursday, November 14 at BKSP

