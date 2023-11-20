Mohammad Hasnain News
Wahab Riaz provides injury update on Naseem Shah, Ihsanullah and Hasnain
Pakistan cricket team's newly appointed chief selector Wahab Riaz gave an injury update on injured pacers Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain and Ihsanullah during a press conference on
PCB provides update on Naseem, Hasnain, Ihsanullah's injuries
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) updated about the health status of injured pacers Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain and Ihsanullah and said the trio needs to be rehabilitated.The Paki
Mohammad Hasnain denied NOC for LPL 2022
8 Pakistani cricketers willparticipate in the Lankan Premier League (LPL) this time. Mohammad Hasnain alsogot the team. But the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has declined Hasnain’s
Deccan Gladiators beat debutants New York Strikers to retain Abu Dhabi T10 title
Defending champions DeccanGladiators once again stamped their authority in the Abu Dhabi T10 by recordingan emphatic 37-runs win over debutants New York Strikers in the final of th
A day to forget for Shakib Al Hasan in Abu Dhabi T10 League
Bangla Tigers captain Shakib AlHasan had a day to forget in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. The star all-rounder ofBangladesh was hit for 5 sixes in one over. West Indies hard-hitter Nic
Pakistan edged out in thriller
Haris Rauf’s two wickets in twoballs in 19th over has given Pakistan a thrilling preposterous win againstEngland on Sunday (September 25) in Karachi and Pakistan have leveled these
Hasaranga, Nissanka star in Sri Lanka's confident 5-wicket win before final
Sri Lanka have beaten Pakistan ina dead rubber match in the Asia Cup Super Four match to take confidence beforethe final of the tournament against the same opponent. The hosts of t
Naseem to auction his memorable six-hitting bat for flood victims
Pakistan young pacer Naseem Shahis now a national hero. The pacer, who made his Test debut in internationalcricket at 16 years of age, has recently made his debut in limited-oversf
Mohammad Hasnain replaces Shaheen Afridi in Asia Cup 2022
The Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed on Monday that Mohammad Hasnain Shaheen will replace Shah Afridi in the squad for the upcoming Asia Cup.Mohammad Hasnain will replace Shaheen S
The Hundred: Marcus Stoinis is criticized Mohammad Hasnain on his bowling action
Australia batsman Marcus Stoinis was furious after being dismissed by Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Hasnain during an August 14 The Hundred match.Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoin
Mohammad Hasnain gets team in 'The Hundred' after clearing bowling action
Young pacer Mohammad Hasnain hasbeen called up for the England franchise tournament ‘The Hundred’ after beingrelieved of the ban on clearing bowling action. The Pakistan pacer has
Fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain bowling action declared legal
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Thursday that fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain's bowling action was ruled legal after the elbow extension level on reassessment was within