Mohammad Haris News
thumb

Mohammad Haris to fly back home without playing any match in BPL 2024

Although Pakistan's MohammadHaris is scheduled to play in this year's BPL for Chattogram Challengers, he isreturning to his home country Pakistan without playing any matches as he

thumb

Pakistan announce T20 squad for New Zealand series

Pakistan have announced a17-member squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand startingfrom January 12 in Auckland. After the Test series againstAustralia, Pa

thumb

Pakistan announce playing XI for must-win Sri Lanka clash, make 5 changes

Pakistan has released theirstarting XI for Thursday's Asia Cup 2023 Super Four do-or-die match against SriLanka in Colombo. There are assumptions that the massive loss to India has

thumb

Chattogram Challengers sign Mohammad Haris, Najibullah Zadran for BPL 2024

Chattogram Challengers have addedthe youthful Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Haris and the Afghan cricketerNajibullah Zadran for the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) season.

thumb

Angelo Mathews plays key role as B-Love Kandy clinches LPL 2023 title

B-Love Kandy has clinched theLanka Premier League (LPL) for the first team by beating Dambulla Aura by 5wickets in the final on August 20 in Colombo. Before the final, Kandy hit wi

thumb

Montreal Tigers clinch GT20 Canada season 3 title with thrilling last-ball win

The TD Cricket Arena in Bramptonwas packed to the rafters as Montreal Tigers were anointed champions of theseason three of Global T20 Canada, following a sensation last ball victor

thumb

Pakistan did not ask India to send little kids to play in Emerging Asia Cup: Haris

Pakistan Shaheens defeated Indiain the final of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 to win the tournament title. Afterthe defeat, Indian cricketers and fans claimed that Pakistan won the ma

thumb

Surrey Jaguars, Vancouver Knights, Montreal Tigers, Brampton Wolves secure top four spots in Global T20 Canada

The final day of the league phaseof Global T20 Canada saw the Surrey Jaguars down the Mississauga Panthers tosecure the top berth on the points table. Jaguars chased down their tar

thumb

Saim Ayub and Mohammad Haris signed by Guyana Amazon Warriors for CPL 2023

The Guyana Amazon Warriors has announced that the Pakistani duo of Muhammad Haris and Saim Ayub have joined the squad for this season of the Caribbean Premier League.Pakistan's two

thumb

Mohammad Haris to lead Pakistan squad in ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hasnamed a 15-member squad for the ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023, which will beheld in Sri Lanka from July 14-23. Mohammad Haris will lead the Pakis

thumb

Pak does not need Iftikhar, Haris in middle order, says Imam-ul-Haq

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq's comments are causing controversy after he dismissed the idea of ​​having Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Haris in the lower middle order.Pakistan opener I

thumb

Imad Wasim guides Sylhet to fifth consecutive win in BPL 2023

Sylhet Strikers have continuedtheir winning streak in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Monday (January16) beating Dhaka Dominators by 5 wickets. With the win, Sylhet make the

