
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right
Mohammad Ali News
thumb

Naseem Shah ruled out of Karachi Test

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah hasbeen ruled out of the third and final Test against England in Karachi due to ashoulder injury. Naseem has to go to National High Performance Center in

thumb

Sorry, he's not a Test bowler: Danish Kaneria slams Mohammad Ali

Denmark's Kaneria has attacked Mohammad Ali over his failure in the Multan Test against England. He feels Ali is not made for international cricket and lacks the quality to play at

thumb

Naseem Shah in doubt for Multan Test against England

Pakistan have been hit with anotherpace bowler’s injury concern as Naseem Shah’s participation in the second Test againstEngland in Multan is in doubt due to an ongoing shoulder ni

thumb

Four centuries from England batters flatten Pakistan on record-breaking first day

Four centuries from Zak Crawley, BenDuckett, Ollie Pope, and Harry Brook make a memorable day for England inPakistan as they become the only team in history to cross the 500-run ma

thumb

Pakistan hand debut to four cricketers including Haris Rauf

Pakistan have named their playingXI before the first Test against England at home on Thursday (December 1). Theyhave handed a debut to four cricketers- Saud Shakeel, Haris Rauf, Mo

thumb

Pakistan exclude Fawad, Hasan, Yasir, Sajid for England series

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announcedthe 18-member squad ahead of the three-match Test series against England. Aspreviously announced, Shaheen Shah Afridi is not in the team d

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.