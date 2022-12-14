Mohammad Ali News
Naseem Shah ruled out of Karachi Test
Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah hasbeen ruled out of the third and final Test against England in Karachi due to ashoulder injury. Naseem has to go to National High Performance Center in
Sorry, he's not a Test bowler: Danish Kaneria slams Mohammad Ali
Denmark's Kaneria has attacked Mohammad Ali over his failure in the Multan Test against England. He feels Ali is not made for international cricket and lacks the quality to play at
Naseem Shah in doubt for Multan Test against England
Pakistan have been hit with anotherpace bowler’s injury concern as Naseem Shah’s participation in the second Test againstEngland in Multan is in doubt due to an ongoing shoulder ni
Four centuries from England batters flatten Pakistan on record-breaking first day
Four centuries from Zak Crawley, BenDuckett, Ollie Pope, and Harry Brook make a memorable day for England inPakistan as they become the only team in history to cross the 500-run ma
Pakistan hand debut to four cricketers including Haris Rauf
Pakistan have named their playingXI before the first Test against England at home on Thursday (December 1). Theyhave handed a debut to four cricketers- Saud Shakeel, Haris Rauf, Mo
Pakistan exclude Fawad, Hasan, Yasir, Sajid for England series
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announcedthe 18-member squad ahead of the three-match Test series against England. Aspreviously announced, Shaheen Shah Afridi is not in the team d