They could have brought Moeen Ali up the order: Hayden criticizes CSK's decision
Former Australian cricketerMatthew Hayden has questions about Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) choice to putRavindra Jadeja in at No. 5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their IPL 202
Will Jacks blistering hundred crashes Chattogram Challengers by 73 runs
Cumilla Victorians thumped Chattogram Challengers by a massive margin of 73 runs on Tuesday (13th February) at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Will Jacks magnificent 108
Moeen Ali, Salman Irshad steer Samp Army to a pulsating 6-wicket win over Deccan Gladiators
Morrisville Samp Army stoppedDeccan Gladiators through a pulsating chase and won by six wickets in the 24thmatch of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium with four balls t
Samp Army overcome Chennai's brave fightback to win by 7 wickets
Chennai Braves gave Samp Army thejitters before bowing to a seven-wicket defeat with one ball to spare in a hardfought seventh match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadi
Abu Dhabi T10 2023: The Captain's Reveal
In anticipation of anotherexplosive season of cricket's fastest format, Abu Dhabi T10 2023 edition,announced the captains for the season at a press conference held in SheikhZayed C
Ben Stokes maiden world cup hundred helps England have a massive victory over Netherlands
England crushed Netherlands by 160 runs on Wednesday (8th November). Ben Stokes maiden world cup hundred helped them post 339. On thr contrast, Moeen and Rashid shared 3 wickets ea
Live: Bangladesh bowl first, Mahedi comes in for Mahmudullah
Bangladesh have won the toss andelected to bowl first in the ICC ODI World Cup match against England on Tuesday(October 10) in Dharamsala.Bangladesh have made one changeto their si
Warm up match : Moeen Ali's blitzkrieg 56 thumps Bangladesh by 4 wickets, while Conway's fine 78 crushes South Africa
England thumped Bangladesh by 4 wickets on Monday (October 2) in the warm up match. While New Zealand crushed South Africa by 7 runs in today's second warm up game in DLS method. R
Comilla Victorians retain West Indies hard-hitter Johnson Charles
Comilla Victorians is making a star-studdedteam to retain the title of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). They arerecruiting star cricketers one after another. This time the Caribbea
Comilla Victorians retain England all-rounder Moeen Ali
Comilla Victorians have retainedEngland star all-rounder Moeen Ali for the upcoming edition of the BangladeshPremier League (BPL). Comilla is the current championof BPL. They have
Malan, Moeen star in England's series clinching victory
England thumped Kiwis by 100 runs in the 4th match to secure the ODI series by 3-1 on Saturday (16th September) at Lord's, London. Dawid Malan's excellent hundred followed by Moeen
Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga retires from Test cricket
Sri Lanka allrounder WaninduHasaranga has retired from Test cricket so he can play for his country longeras a "limited-overs specialist."Earlier reports said thatHasaranga had writ