Mitchell Owen News
Mitchell Owen Likely to Miss PSL 10 for IPL 2025
Peshawar Zalmi has suffered a setback of huge proportions as Australian batsman Mitchell Owen will not play the remaining matches of PSL 10, which resumes on May 17.Peshawar Zalmi
