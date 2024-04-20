Misbah-ul-Haq News
Misbah advises Babar to learn from previous mistakes
Babar Azam returned as Pakistan’s white-ball captain in yesterday's first T20I against New Zealand. However, persistent rainfall in Rawalpindi limited the game to just two balls, f
"Pakistan Cricket Board Set to Unveil National Team Coaches for White-Ball and Red-Ball Formats by Month's End"
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is gearing up to announce a fresh lineup of coaches for the national team's red and white ball formats by the end of this month. Notable applicants
Pakistan captain change process very unsatisfactory: Misbah
Babar Azam resigned from the leadership of Pakistan after the failure in the last ODI World Cup. He was replaced by Shaheen Shah Afridi in T20. After serving only one series, Shahe
India might be directly lose the semi final, says Misbah-ul-Haq
Team India on Sunday (November 5) once again proved their strong title credentials by defeating South Africa in the 37th match of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.The c
Bangladesh is wasting Mahmudullah at seven: Misbah
Bangladesh’s performance in theongoing World Cup is very bad. Meanwhile, Mahmudullah Riyad's century has putBangladesh's team management under more fire. Only Mahmudullah in the Wo
Misbah-ul-Haq wanted Abrar Ahmed in the World Cup squad
Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has expressed his strong desire to include mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed in Pakistan's squad for the ongoing 2023 World Cup in India.Former Paki
Misbah-Ul-Haq suggests one change in Pakistan team after loss against India
Former Pakistan captain Misbah ul Haq has named a player to be replaced from the Pakistan cricket team after India took seven wickets in the 12th match of the ongoing ICC World Cup
Mohammad Hafeez steps down from PCB technical committee
On Thursday, former captainMohammad Hafeez resigned from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) TechnicalCommittee.Questions have been raised aboutthe role of some of Pakistan's frontlin
Afridi, Razzaq, Misbah named in 40 overs Cricket Global Cup
Pakistan on Tuesday named a number of former Test stars, including Shahid Afridi, Misbah-ul-Haq and Abdul Razzaq, in its team for the inaugural MCW Over 40s Cricket Global Cup, whi
Misbah, Levi star in New York Warriors' win to confirm place in US Masters T10 League final
New York Warriors became thefirst team to reach the US Masters T10 League Final after defeating CaliforniaKnights by 8 wickets in Qualifier 1 at the Central Broward Regional ParkSt
Inzamam-ul-Haq appointed Pakistan's chief selector again
Former captain Inzamam-ul-Haqonce again has got the responsibility as the chief selector of the Pakistannational team. The 53-year-old former cricketer had won the ICC ChampionsTro
PCB names Misbah to head of cricket technical committee
Former Pakistan Cricket Team captain, coach and former chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has been given a new role this time and will serve as head of the PCB's technical committee.The