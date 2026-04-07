Mirza Yasser Abbas News
Meet the members of Tamim Iqbal’s interim BCB committee
The National Sports Council (NSC)has dissolved the board of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), citingirregularities in the election process. Questions over the board’s credibility
BCB election expected by July
The National Sports Council hasdirected that a fresh election for the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) must beheld within the next three months. Until then, an 11-member ad-hoc commi
Tamim Iqbal named chairman of BCB ad-hoc committee
Following proven allegations surrounding the election, the National Sports Council (NSC) has dissolved the board of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and formed an ad-hoc committe