Minod Bhanuka News
Sri Lanka add five more cricketers to WC squad
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) hasadded five more players to their World Cup squad on Friday (October 1) and willgo to UAE for the T20 World Cup with a total of 23 players in their squad.
