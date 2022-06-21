
Michael Rippon News
Netherlands' Michael Rippon gets New Zealand national team call-up

Former Netherlands cricketerMichael Rippon has been called up to play for New Zealand in limited-overscricket for the first time, that too against his previous country Netherlands.

Dutch all-rounder Rippon named in New Zealand squad for Ireland, Scotland and Netherlands

All-rounder Michael Rippon could well play against his former international team-mates this European summer after being called up to one of New Zealand's two white-ball teams to to

