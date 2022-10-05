
Michael Bevan News
thumb

Michael Bevan picks three favorites to win the T20 World Cup

Former Australian batter Michael Bevan and former Sri Lankan all-rounder Russell Arnold have picked their favorites for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which begins October 16 in Australia

thumb

Bevan set to become next batting coach of Bangladesh

After the departure of head coach Chandika Hathurusingha, Bangladesh is still now in search of a high profile coach. They played the tri-nation series without any coach and they ar

thumb

'Bevan was the toughest bowler!'

One of the finest wicket keepers cricket has ever produced, Adam Gilchrist of Australia kept the wicket for a generation of genius performing bowlers the likes of Shane Warne, Stua

