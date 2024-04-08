
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







MI News
thumb

"They could have really helped me grow" - Dinesh Karthik reveals his biggest regret of IPL

The former Indian cricketer and RCB's veteran wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik is currently busy with his franchise in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. Apart f

thumb

Mumbai Indians will beat Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 opener, says Gautam Gambhir

The defending champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) would look to defend the title in IPL 2020. Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchise in the hist

thumb

KKR vs MI: Mumbai Indians' Predicted Playing XI against KKR

Mumbai Indians have been in tremendous form this season. They are currently at the second spot in the points table and would look to end the league stage at the top two. Their next

thumb

Watch: Raina's 75 with 10 boundaries against MI

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians registered their second victory in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday, after beating Chennai Super Kings by eight wic

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.