Melbourne Stars News
Head injury sends Melbourne Stars wicketkeeper Sam Harper to hospital
After receiving a knock to thehead during the training session, wicketkeeper Sam Harper of the MelbourneStars was taken to the hospital for treatment. However, after spending Frida
Australia release Scott Boland from Test squad for BBL
Pacer Scott Boland was included inthe squad for the Test series against Pakistan at home. However, this pacer didnot get a chance to play in any of the three matches.Due to this he
Bizarre incident in BBL as Haris Rauf walks to the crease without pads
Melbourne Stars pacer Haris Rauf didnot wear pads as he arrived to the crease to bat in Saturday's Big Bash League(BBL) match against the Sydney Thunder.Shakib Al Hasan created a f
Glenn Maxwell gets injured, and ruled out of match against Perth Scorchers
Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell injured his forearm muscle while batting against the Brisbane Heat on Thursday and is expected to miss the upcoming game against the Perth Sco
Imad Wasim to play for Melbourne Stars in BBL 13
The Melbourne Stars have secured the services of recently retired Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim, who will wear the Stars jersey for the remaining matches of the tournament after
WBBL stars take trophy over 1000ft to mark mew heights for WBBL
In a one-of-a-kind celebration,Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning, recently elevated the league to new heights, in aunique way. The dynamic duo embarked on a unique adventure, taking the
Joel Paris joins Melbourne Stars in BBL 2023-24
The Melbourne Stars have signed left arm pacer Joel Paris from Western Australia to bolster their bowling stocks after a disappointing BBL season last season.West Australian quick
Peter Moores appointed as new Melbourne Stars coach
The Melbourne Stars have brought in former England and current Nottinghamshire manager Peter Moores to manage the trophy-less BBL club for the next two seasons.The Melbourne Stars
Adam Zampa's 'Mankad' dismissal denied in BBL
A few days ago in the Big BashLeague (BBL), a controversy arose over a catch taken by Michael Neser. Thedebate started over whether a catch outside the boundary was legal under the
Controversy in Big Bash as Adelaide Strikers claim Marcus Stoinis' "timed out" dismissal
A lot of discussion and criticismhas started about the timed out rule regarding Marcus Stoinis’ late arrival on thecrease in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL). According to Adelaid
BBL: Zampa, Stoinis, Boult key for stars in Maxwell's absence
The Stars had a very productive draft and didn't lose any of the players who originally drafted them. They secured one of the biggest names available at Trent Boult after placing a
Adam Zampa becomes captain of Melbourne Stars in BBL
The Melbourne Stars are pleased to announce that Adam Zampa will replace Glenn Maxwell as captain for BBL|12.Adam Zampa has been named captain of the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bas