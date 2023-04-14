
Mehrab Hossain News
Mehrab Hossain appointed for Bangladesh age-level selection panel

When Mehrab Hossain scored hisfirst century as a cricketer of the Bangladesh national team in 1999, no onehad an idea that anyone from Bangladesh could score a century. This former

Bangladesh Legends get points for the first time in Road Safety World Series

The match between BangladeshLegends and India Legends of Road Safety World Series has been abandoned due torain on Sunday (September 22). Both the teams get two points.Chasing 122

Bangladesh Legends lose another match

Bangladesh Legends lost to West Indies Legends by 5 wickets in the 12th match of the ongoing Road Safety World Series with former cricketers.This is the fourth consecutive defeat o

Ashraful picks his all-time Bangladesh ODI XI

Mohammad Ashraful is the witness and hero of many first victories of Bangladesh. He played in 22 yards with three generations of Bangladesh cricket. Recently he has revealed his be

