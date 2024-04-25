Mehedy Hasan Miraz News
A swashbuckling 141 from Rony Talukder beats Prime Bank Cricket Club
Mohammedan Sporting Club beat Prime Bank Cricket Club by 33 runs on Thursday (25th April). Rony Talukder's exceptional 141 run knock helped Mohammedan win the game over the star st
Janith Liyanage's fighting hundred steers Sri Lanka to 235 runs
Sri Lanka have bowled out for 235 runs. Courtesy Janith Liyanage's fighting hundred which steered Lankans over 230+ runs despite being marginalized for 154-7. Taskin Ahmed was disc
Miraz confident about clinching the ODI series
Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka ODI series has spiced up as the scoreboard reeling at 1-1 as Sri Lanka came back strongly after first match's loss. But Bangladesh’s all rounder Mehdy Hasan
"You can't play anywhere in the world, if you don’t perform" - Miraz on Litton's omission from the ODI squad
Bangladesh's dynamic opener Litton Das was having a rough patch for a long period of time. He scored consecutive of ducks in the first two ODI's of the ongoing series and as a resu
'We want to be Asia Cup, World Cup champions' - Miraz
Tigers reached South Africa with the dream of winning the ODI series. They have started the campaign in style winning the series opener convincingly. Mehedy Hasan Miraz, a hero of
Tigers desperate for another 10 points
Bangladesh has now risen to the top of the ICC ODI Super League after securing a series win with Afghanistan. However, winning the series or taking the top spot- neither is reduci
Miraz 'learning from the seniors'
Shakib-Tamim-Mushfiqur-Riyad even former captain Mashrafe- Bangladesh team has got a lot of success on the shoulders of seniors. Now when the seniors are not able to shine during
Afghanistan praises Tiger duo after defeat
The Bangladesh cricket team has conqueredhistory with the bats of Afif and Miraz. That is why Fazal-Haq-Farooqi, who has twisted the top order of Bangladesh, praised the young duo
There is nothing we can't do: Miraz
Mehedy Hasan Miraz has given a historic victory to Bangladesh by pairing a century stand along with Afif Hossain. The all-rounder, credited his partner for boosting his confidence
It's the beginning of a new era: Tamim
Bangladesh's unforgettable victory against Afghanistan has flooded delight accross the whole country. But once during the dismissal of 6 wickets for 45 runs, there were very few p
Bangladesh is not eyeing whitewash already
Afghanistan has always been a strong opponent for Bangladesh. In limited overs cricket, it is not a easy thing to do well against such a competitive team. Even there is even an ex
Chattogram reveals the idea behind changing captain
Chattogram Challengers defeated Minister Dhaka by 3 runs in the first match of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) today. The victory was crucial for the Port City team, w