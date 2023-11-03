Max O'Dowd News
Nabi, Rahmat Shah star in Afghanistan's dominating win over Netherlands
Afghanistan thumped Netherlands by 7 wickets on Friday (3rd November) at Lucknow. Mohammad Nabi's 3 wicket haul with the ball helped Afghanistan bundle Netherlands out for a measly
Max ODowd's brilliant 90 helps Netherlands reach super six in ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers
Netherlands thumped Nepal by 7 wickets to register their second victory of the tournament on Saturday (24th June).Earlier the day, Netherlands won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Skipper Scott Edwards brilliant innings leads Netherlands to their first win in the tournament
Netherlands opened up their winning run by beating United States of America by 5 wickets on Thursday (22 June) in Harare. Disciplined bowling from the bowlers and Scott Edwards' un
Raza, Williams star in Zimbabwe's dominating win over Netherlands
Zimbabwe obliterated Netherlands by 6 wickets in a high scoring game in ICC Cricket World Cup qualifiers 2023. Sikandar Raza hit fastest hundred in the history of Zimbabwe Cricket
Comilla Victorians register first win in BPL 2023
Comilla Victorians have picked uptheir first win in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Monday (January 16)beating Chattogram Challengers by 6 wickets. This is Comilla’s first w
Iftikhar Ahmed's 26-ball 57 gives Barishal 26-run win
Fortune Barishal have defeatedChattogram Challengers by 26 runs in the first match of the Chattogram phase inthe Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Friday (January 13).After being
I have no Facebook, no Twitter, no Instagram: Usman Khan
Pakistan cricketer Usman Khanstole the limelight on Monday's second match of the day in the BangladeshPremier League (BPL). Chattogram Challengers reached Khulna Tigers’ big totale
Azam Khan, Usman Khan score centuries but Usman has the last smile
Chattogram Challengers have defeatedKhulna Tigers by 9 wickets in the high-scoring second match of the day on Monday(January 9) in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Chattogram p
South Africa knocked out of T20 World Cup, India in semi-finals
South Africa have succumbed to anunforgettable defeat to Netherlands in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 onSunday (November 6) in Adelaide. With the 13-run defeat, they are knocked
O'Dowd, van Meekeren star in Netherlands' easy win against Zimbabwe
Netherlands have grabbed theirfirst win in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s t20 World Cup against Zimbabweon Wednesday (November 2) in Adelaide. They beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets
Rohit, Kohli, Suryakumar half-centuries give India big win
India have registered a comprehensive56-run win against Netherlands in their second match of the ICC Men’s T20 WorldCup 2022 at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday (October 27)
Scott Edwards blames poor run-outs after the defeat against Bangladesh
Netherlands have lost toBangladesh in their first match of the Super 12 in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup2022 on Sunday in Hobart. They lost by 9 runs chasing Bangladesh’s mediocre ta