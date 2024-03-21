Matthew Wade News
Sandeep Warrier joins Gujrat Titans to replace Mohammad Shami
Gujrat Titans lost their pace ace Mohammad Shami for his ankle surgery. And now they have gone for his replacement in Sandeep Warrier, who previously played 5 IPL games. Sandeep Wa
Wade to bid farewell to first class cricket
WicketkeeperMatthew Wadewill retire from first-class cricket after playing the Sheffield Shield final for Tasmania.Wade announced that the Sheffield Shield final will be his 166th
Matthew Wade to miss the first match of IPL due to his participation in Sheffield Shield final
Australian wicketkeeper batter Matthew Wade is set to miss the first match of IPL 2024 for Gujrat Titans due to his participation in Sheffield Shield final. The dynamic wicketkeepe
Pat Cummins ponders captaincy future to prolong his playing career
Australian skipper Pat Cummins remains unsure to lead his side for rest of his career. Pat Cummins, replaced Tim Paine as the test captain of Australian team and replaced Aaron Fin
Sweet selection headache for Australian selectors ahead of T20 world cup thinks Matthew Wade
Australia veteran wk batter Matthew Wade admitted that there are going to be some unlucky players on his side to miss the selection for this year's ICC Men's T20 world cup in USA a
Spinners make merry as India wrap the series by 3-1 with 1 game to spare
India crashed Australia by 20 runs on Friday (December 1st) in Raipur. Rinku Singh's blitzkrieg 46 off 29 and Jitesh Sharma's 35 off 19 balls helped India to post 174 on the board.
No pressure on Travis Head to play first match against India, Matthew Wade
Australia's stand-in T20I captain Matthew Wade has made it clear that the final decision on whether to take part in the first T20I against India on Thursday rests solely with Travi
Glenn Maxwell rules out of South Africa series due to injury
Just weeks before the start ofthe ODI World Cup 2023, star Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell isdealing with a new injury after injuring his ankle during a training session inDur
Babar, Shakib, Miller, Wade, Shamsi among direct signed players for LPL 2023
The player auction of the LankaPremier League (LPL) will take place on June 11, 2023, making it only thesecond franchise competition in the world to conduct an auction instead of a
SA20 2023: Matthew Wade joins Joburg Super Kings for the remainder of the season
The Joburg Super Kings on Tuesday (31 January) announced the signing of veteran Aussie Matthew Wade for the remainder of the 2023 SA20 season.Australia's wicketkeeper batter Matthe
Matt Renshaw tests Covid positive but eligible to play Sydney Test
Matt Renshaw tested positive forCovid soon after being returned to the Australian Test team, but he willcontinue to play at the SCG for the time being.Australia entered the field i
PSL 2023: Full squads of all 6 teams
The players’ draft for the eighthedition of the Pakistan Premier League (PSL) has been completed. A total of 36foreign cricketers have been drafted. Among them, there are 10 player