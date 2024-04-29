Matthew Hayden News
Great champion: Hayden praises Kohli highly
Virat Kohli had a brilliantperformance on Sunday, April 28, 2024, in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The RoyalChallengers Bengaluru opener helped his team chase down a goal of 201
Narine is a batting tragic: Hayden
Sunil Narine received high marksfrom Matthew Hayden for his unwavering effort during Friday, April 26's IPL2024 encounter between KKR and PBKS at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.After
Hayden discloses who would win a 100m race against prime Dhoni
MS Dhoni has often received compliments for his agility, quick reflexes, and potential to maintain high fitness standards. He was known for his tremendous fitness and athleticism.
Hayden disappointed by Babar Azam’s step down as captain
Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden has expressed his concern and dissatisfaction over the leadership structure in Pakistan cricket and the decision-making process surroundi
Hayden thinks Islam leads Pakistan to great discipline in the team
Former Australia cricketer MatthewHayden has lately spoken highly of the Pakistan cricket team, praising theirdiscipline, devotion, and consistency on the field as a result of thei
Babar Azam is a champion, says Matthew Hayden
Matthew Hayden has highlighted that Babar Azam has a better record than Virat Kohli at this stage of his ODI career. He expects the Pakistan captain to perform well in the must-win
Yuzvendra Chahal is the biggest omissions in the Indian Asia Cup squad: Matthew Hayden
Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden says Yuzvendra Chahal's omission from India's 2023 Asian Cup squad is a major oversight, calling the wrist-turner an "outstanding player".The
Matthew Hayden thinks inclusion of Tilak Varma will put pressure on Suryakumar Yadav
India has announced a 17-membersquad for the upcoming Asia Cup. Young batter Tilak Verma is the new face ofthe team. Besides, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have returned to the team af
Matthew Hayden reveals Pakistan's top spinner for 2023 World Cup
Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden has predicted Shadab Khan will be a game-changer for Pakistan at the upcoming 2023 World Cup in India.Matthew Hayden was asked during a d
Former Australia greats slam Ollie Robinson
The incident started with analtercation between Usman Khawaja and Ollie Robinson. Robinson threw some hardwords toward Khawaja in the first Ashes Test. But Khawaja avoided it in a
Smith, Kohli and Babar Azam are modern day greats, says Mathew Hayden
Former national cricket team mentor Matthew Hayden cited captain Babar Azam, Steve Smith and Virat Kohli as the greatest players of present era.Ahead of theWorld Test Championshipf
ICC reveals full list of commentators for WTC final
All attention has now gone fromthe Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 to the World Test Championship Final,which will begin on June 7 at The Oval in London. The Indian and Australian