Match fees News
ECB announces equal match fee for Men's and Women's cricketers

After a successful Ashes women's multi-format series that saw record-breaking stadium attendances, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced an increase in match fees for

India fined 60 percent of match fee for slow over-rate

International Cricket Council(ICC) has fined India cricketers 60 percent of the match fee due to slowover-rate in the first ODI of the series in Hyderabad. This was confirmed in as

Stokes to donate all match fees from Tests against Pakistan for flood relief

England captain Ben Stokes announced on Monday that he will donate his match fees from the three-game Test series against Pakistan to the country's flood appeal.England will play a

