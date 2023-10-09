match 8 News
Pakistan probable playing XI for World Cup match against Sri Lanka
The Pakistan cricket team is likely to make a major change in its playing XI for its second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad, scheduled to be
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Match 8, ICC World Cup 2023, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Sri Lanka will look to return to winning ways when they take on Pakistan in the eighth match of the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup. The match will be played in Hyderabad on Tuesday.Matc
Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Match 8, IPL 2023, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Rajasthan Royals will face Punjab Kings in Game 8 of Indian T20 League 2023. The match will be played on April 5, 2023 at 7:30pm IST at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.Followin
Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Match 8, IPL 2023, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Rajasthan Royals will face Punjab Kings in Game 8 of Indian T20 League 2023. The match will be played on April 5, 2023 at 7:30pm IST at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.Followin
Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, Match 8 Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
In arguably the greatest rivalry of all time in Pakistan's domestic cricket circuit, the 2023 edition sees Lahore Qalandars make their debut against their closest rivals Karachi Ki
Dhaka Dominators vs Sylhet Strikers, BPL Match 8, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Dhaka Dominators take on Sylhet Strikers in Game 8 of Bangladesh Premier League 2023 on Tuesday.This is the final group from "Phase 1" of the tournament at Sher-e-Bangla National C