
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right
Match 18 News
thumb

Australia vs Pakistan Match 18, ICC World Cup 2023, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Australia and Pakistan will play the 18th match of the 2023 Cricket World Cup. The Aussies are currently in the bottom half of the tournament's ten-team standings, while Pakistan a

thumb

West Indies vs Netherlands Match 18, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

The 18th qualifier of ODI ICC World Cup qualifiers between West Indies and Netherlands is scheduled for Monday 26 June 2023 at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare.The Netherlands and We

thumb

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Match 18, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Punjab Kings will face Gujarat Titans in Game 18 of Indian T20 League 2023. The match will be played at 7:30 pm local time on 13 April 2023 at Punjab Cricket Association's IS Bindr

thumb

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, Match 18 Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

The Lahore Qalandars will face the Quetta Gladiators in match 18 of the 2023 Pakistan Super League on Thursday evening at the Gaddafi Stadium.Lahore Qalandars meets Quetta Gladiato

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.