
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Match 11 News
thumb

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Match 11, ICC World Cup 2023, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

New Zealand will look to make it 3 out of 3 when they take on Bangladesh in the group stage of the ongoing ODI World Cup on Friday. The match will be played at the MA Chidambaram S

thumb

Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Match 11 LPL 2023, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Dambulla Aura meets Jaffna Kings in game 11 of Lanka Premier League. The match will be played at the Pallekele International Stadium in Pallekele.Dambulla Aura will try to continue

thumb

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Match 11, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Match 11 of “Indian T20 League, 2023” will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals (RR vs DC). The match will be played on April 8, 2023 at 3:30pm IST at Barsapara Cr

thumb

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, Match 11 Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Multan Sultans (MUL) will face Karachi Kings (KAR) in their 11th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 at Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on Wednesday 22 February.Multan Sulta

thumb

KK vs PZ Match 11 Playing 11 Playing 11 Prediction, Pitch Report and injury update

KAR vs PES Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi Injury Update. They will play each other for the first

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.