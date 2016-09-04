Masters Cricket Carnival Bangladesh News
Channel I to telecast Wednesday's MCC Final
The grand finale of the first ever Masters Cricket Carnival (MCC) between Habibul Bashar Sumon's Gemcon Group Khulna and Javed Omar Belim's Lanka-Bangla All Stars Masters will be p
Bashar excited for Mirpur return
Mr. Fifty of Bangladesh cricket, Habibul Bashar Sumon played last international cricket match back in the year 2008. As a national selector, he visits Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla Nation
Bashar, Javed set for summit clash in MCC 2016
Former cricketers Habibul Bashar Sumon and Javed Omar Belim will face each other in Masters Cricket Carnival 2016 Final. Gemcon Group Khulna Masters and Expo All-Stars Masters are
Dhaka, Khulna confirm MCC semifinals berth
After Lanka-Bangla All Stars and Confidence Dhaka Metro, JB Group Dhaka Division and Jemkon Group Khulna Division have also secured their berth in the semifinals of the ongoing Mas
Jayasuriya, Wasim to join next MCC?
Many cricket playing countries are now arranging different types of tournaments where the former legendary cricketers are taking part who had once reigned over the cricket world wi
Reunion greater purpose than cricket for legends
The inaugural edition of Masters Cricket Carnival (MCC) with the participation of legendary cricketers of Bangladesh is going to roll onto the ground from this Thursday at the Shei
Fixtures: Masters Cricket Carnival 2016
Walton Masters Cricket Carnival is set to start from September 1. The players from have played for Bangladesh national team, A team and played at least 5 Dhaka Premier League are p
Banned cricketer to feature in MCC?
The inaugural season of Masters Cricket Carnival is set to commence on the first of September. But the tournament has been marred by huge controversy even before the live action ro
MCC Final to be televised live on GTV
There was a time when the important matches of National Cricket League (NCL) or Dhaka Premier League (DPL) used to be telecast live on the government-run TV channel Bangladesh Tele
Final squads of Masters Cricket Carnival
The players draft for the upcoming franchise-based T20 cricket tournament Masters Cricket Carnival Bangladesh (MCCB) was completed on Tuesday amidst great celebratory atmosphere t
MCCB draft on Tuesday
Ahead of the Bangladeshi version of MCL -- Masters Cricket Carnival Bangladesh (MCCB) to be held at Sheikh Kamal International Stadium in Cox's Bazaar from September 1, formalities