Marylebone Cricket Club News
MCC comments on Angelo Mathews' "timed-out" dismissal
Finally, the Marylebone CricketClub (MCC) opened up about Shakib Al Hasan's timed-out controversy againstAngelo Mathews. And the MCC has made it clear that such a dismissal is norm
MCC Announces Newest Cohort of Honorary Life Members
MCC awards honorary membership of the club for life on some of the world's top cricketers and is today able to announce the names of the latest men and women to have been granted t
MCC announces new laws to the game
Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the governing body that sets laws of the cricket, has introduced new laws that will be effective from October 1, 2022.The amendments see de-stigmatis
"Man" to miss in cricket
The male and the femalecricketers who score runs on field will no longer be called as batsmen or thebatswomen but the common term batters will be used for them. The change has been
All sports need innovations: Bamboo bat researchers not losing hope
Ben Tinkler-Davies, one of the Bamboo bat researchers has still not lost hope despite the research study by him and his Cambridge University colleague (Dr. Darshil Shah) has been r
MCC disapproves bamboo-made bats
Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the governing body for laws of cricket, has announced that the use of bamboo bats would be illegal under the current laws.A recent study at the Unive
MCC to hold live panel discussions on future of women's cricket
Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara will be involved in the live panel event, which has been organised by the MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club) to discuss the future of women’s c
New cricket terminology sparks widespread criticism
Cricket is changing. The game of cricket may have new terminology in England where it was played more than 150 years ago.Wickets could be called 'outs' in Hundred bids to attract a
MCC debates on DRS, bouncers
The MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club) committee has discussed on DRS, short-pitched bowling and applying saliva on the ball.[caption id="attachment_159405" align="aligncenter" width="6
Sangakkara against hosting T20 World Cup this year
Former Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara has suggested to cancel this year's T20 World Cup. He advises to avoid risk in such critical situation of coronavirus.Meanwhile, former
LBW and Leg Bye laws to remain unchanged: MCC
Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the world’s most active cricket club and the guardian of the Laws of the game will not change laws on LBW and Leg Byes.Former Australia captain Ian C
Would love for international teams to consider touring Pakistan: Sangakkara
On completion leading the Marylebone Cricket Club on a week-long tour in Pakistan, the President of the prestigious MCC Kumar Sangakkara said they have had a wonderful time over th