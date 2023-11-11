
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Marylebone Cricket Club
Marylebone Cricket Club News
thumb

MCC comments on Angelo Mathews' "timed-out" dismissal

Finally, the Marylebone CricketClub (MCC) opened up about Shakib Al Hasan's timed-out controversy againstAngelo Mathews. And the MCC has made it clear that such a dismissal is norm

thumb

MCC Announces Newest Cohort of Honorary Life Members

MCC awards honorary membership of the club for life on some of the world's top cricketers and is today able to announce the names of the latest men and women to have been granted t

thumb

MCC announces new laws to the game

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the governing body that sets laws of the cricket, has introduced new laws that will be effective from October 1, 2022.The amendments see de-stigmatis

thumb

"Man" to miss in cricket

The male and the femalecricketers who score runs on field will no longer be called as batsmen or thebatswomen but the common term batters will be used for them. The change has been

thumb

All sports need innovations: Bamboo bat researchers not losing hope

Ben Tinkler-Davies, one of the Bamboo bat researchers has still not lost hope despite the research study by him and his Cambridge University colleague (Dr. Darshil Shah) has been r

thumb

MCC disapproves bamboo-made bats

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the governing body for laws of cricket, has announced that the use of bamboo bats would be illegal under the current laws.A recent study at the Unive

thumb

MCC to hold live panel discussions on future of women's cricket

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara will be involved in the live panel event, which has been organised by the MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club) to discuss the future of women’s c

thumb

New cricket terminology sparks widespread criticism

Cricket is changing. The game of cricket may have new terminology in England where it was played more than 150 years ago.Wickets could be called 'outs' in Hundred bids to attract a

thumb

MCC debates on DRS, bouncers

The MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club) committee has discussed on DRS, short-pitched bowling and applying saliva on the ball.[caption id="attachment_159405" align="aligncenter" width="6

thumb

Sangakkara against hosting T20 World Cup this year

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara has suggested to cancel this year's T20 World Cup. He advises to avoid risk in such critical situation of coronavirus.Meanwhile, former

thumb

LBW and Leg Bye laws to remain unchanged: MCC

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the world’s most active cricket club and the guardian of the Laws of the game will not change laws on LBW and Leg Byes.Former Australia captain Ian C

thumb

Would love for international teams to consider touring Pakistan: Sangakkara

On completion leading the Marylebone Cricket Club on a week-long tour in Pakistan, the President of the prestigious MCC Kumar Sangakkara said they have had a wonderful time over th

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.