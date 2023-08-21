
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Marvan Atapattu News
thumb

Marvan Atapattu in Asia Cup commentators panel

Former Sri Lankan batter andcoach Marvan Atapattu will do the TV commentary in the upcoming Asia Cup matches,it is learned. The 52-year-old ex-opener has been assigned to do the TV

thumb

Commentary panel announced for Asia Cup 2023

The highly anticipated 2023 Asia Cup is set to kick off on August 30 when Pakistan take on qualifiers Nepal in their opening game in Multan. Team India will start their campaign ag

thumb

Not the end of the world for Ramesh Mendis, says Hashan Tillakaratne

Sri Lankan all-rounder Ramesh Mendis did not have a memorable debut in the ongoing Test against England.On Saturday, coming in at number seven, he could not open his account and wa

thumb

'I lost captaincy for speaking the truth'- Younis Khan

Former Pakistan skipper Younis Khan is one of the greatest cricketer Pakistan have ever produced. He is too much simple in life leading procedure and maybe that's why he is sometim

thumb

Sri Lankan Legends to play Road Safety World Series in India

BIPIN DANIThirteen Sri Lankan players will participate in the Road Safety World T20 Series to be played in India next month.Players from West Indies, India, Australia and South Afr

thumb

Twenty20 is a batsman&#039;s game : Chittagong Coach

Jannatul Naym PiealChittagong Vikings have suffered their second defeat in three matches so far in the third season of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Despite posting a compe

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.