Martin Guptil News
Watch Martin Guptill takes stunning one-handed catch
[caption id="attachment_74292" align="aligncenter" width="700"] Punjab stay in contest for play-offs, defeating Mumbai.[/caption]Kings XI Punjab defeated Mumbai Indians by 7 runs i
Punjab stay in contest for play-offs, defeating Mumbai
[caption id="attachment_74292" align="aligncenter" width="700"] Punjab stay in contest for play-offs, defeating Mumbai.[/caption]Kings XI Punjab defeated Mumbai Indians by 7 runs i
Video Clip: Martin Guptil 93 off just 30 balls vs Sri Lanka
New Zealand willow holder, the 'Majestic' Martin Guptill, the highest individual run-scorer in the history of ICC Cricket World Cup for his miraculous 237 not out against West Indi