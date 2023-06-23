Mark Watt News
Richie Berrington's magnificent hundred leads Scotland to their second victory on the trot
Scotland crushed UAE by a massive margin of 111 runs to register their 2nd victory in the tournament. Skipper Richie Berrington's magnificent hundred helped Scotland cruise pass th
Leask's exceptional 91 overshadows Campher's hundred in a last ball thriller
Scotland won a last ball thriller against Ireland to keep their hope alive in the tournament. Scotland chased down a massive total of 287 given by the Irish boy by 1 wicket on Wedn
DP World announced as International League T20 title Sponsor
International League T20 (ILT20) andDP World have today jointly announced a five-year title sponsorship that willsee the upcoming six-team franchise competition, the International
Another upset in T20 World Cup as Scotland stun West Indies
West Indies slumped to a shock 42-rundefeat to Scotland in the opening game of group B of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup roundone with the two-time champions crumbling in a chase on M
Uncapped McMullen in Scotland's strong T20 World Cup squad
Cricket Scotland has announced a15-member squad ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. RichardBerrington will lead the Scottish team in this World Cup instead of KyleCoe
Chapman, Mitchell secure easy win for New Zealand in a high-scoring match
After the T20 series, New Zealandalso won the only ODI against Scotland. Despite posting a total of 306 runs, thehosts lost the match by a big margin of 7 wickets. Mark Chapman, wh
Kohli should be worried: Watt
Scotland has reach the big Super Twelve with ease and they will play in the same group as India. That is why their spinner has Mark Watt has already started planning against Indian
He was delivering parcels for Amazon not too long ago: Scotland show gratitude to Greaves
Scotland captain Kyle Coetzerrevealed after their win over Bangladesh on Sunday that how the match-winninghero Chris Greaves struggled a lot to come to this position and play for t
Bangladesh restrict Scotland to 140 on a good batting pitch
Scotland have posted a good totalof 140 runs against Bangladesh in the second match of the ICC T20 World Cup 21 inOman.Bangladesh captain MahmudullahRiyad sent Scotland to bat afte