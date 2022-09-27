
Mark Taylor News
Mark Taylor suggests Australian selectors not to include Green in T20 World Cup squad

Mark Taylor has advised theAustralian selectors not to pick Cameron Green in the T20 World squad, despitethe outstanding performance against India in the most recent T20Iseries.Gre

Mark Taylor backs Root to surpass Sachin's record of most runs in Tests

Joe Root turned out to be England's saviour as he superbly steered his team to a sensational win over New Zealand national cricket team in the first Test match at the Lord's cricke

Australian physio retains 25-years old friendships with Sri Lankan team

Australia's Alex Kountouris, who was a physio of the 1996 World Cup winning Sri Lankan team has retained the 25-years old friendships with the team members."There is a strong bond

Clarke appointed officer in Order of Australia, thought it was April fool's joke

Besides the name of Ricky Ponting, Steve Waugh, Mark Taylor, Allan Border, Michael Clarke's name has been also added. Like his predecessors, Clarke has won the Order of Australia (

Former Australian skipper thinks IPL may happen postponing World Cup

Former Australia captain Mark Taylor feels eventually this year’s ICC T20 World Cup would be postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the postponement will be opening

Steve Smith will lead Australia again: Mark Taylor

Former Australia captain Mark Taylor reckons that it is time for Steve Smith to switch next gear as he backed him to lead Australia again after his flamboyant Ashes exploits. Mark

Starc not an automatic choice for Ashes, says Mark Taylor

Former Australia captain Mark Taylor makes a huge statement on out of form pacer Mitchell Starc as he reckons that the pacer would struggle to make it to the playing XI for the upc

Mark Taylor resigns from his position of Director of CA

Mark Taylor, former captain of Australia and current Director of Cricket Australia has given his resignation on Monday.He said he has lost all of his energy and cannot give anythin

CA director confident 'Bangladesh tour' will go as planned

Former Australia skipper Mark Taylor who is also one of the board members of Cricket Australia (CA), is confident that Australia’s upcoming tour to Bangladesh will happen.He has ca

Steve Smith is 'Bradman-like', says Lehmann

Notwithstanding skipper Steven Smith’s stand out performance, Australia lost the series against India 2-1 hence conceded the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to the home team. However, Aussi

