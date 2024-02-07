Mark Boucher News
Rohit's removal as Mumbai Indians captain just a 'cricketing decision'
There are only cricketing reasonsbehind the removal of Rohit Sharma from the leadership of Mumbai Indians,claimed the head coach of the franchise Mark Boucher.After many dramas, Ha
South Africa appoint Wandile Gwavu as white-ball fielding coach
Wandile Gwavu has been appointedas the fielding coach of the South African national team. Cricket South Africa(CSA) has decided to include Gwavu in the white ball coaching panel. G
IPL 2023: Rohit, Boucher like the idea of Impact Player rule
One of the new rules in the upcomingIndian Premier League (IPL) allows the captains to pick the XI after the toss.Along with that, captains can also select impact players. But that
Loss to Netherlands the worst of my coaching career: coach Mark Boucher
South Africa head coach Mark Boucher admitted the Proteas were clearly outplayed in Sunday's must-win Super 12 game against the Netherlands. South Africa's shock loss saw them exit
Mark Boucher appoint as Mumbai Indians head coach
The Mumbai Indians announce the appointment of South African legend, record wicketkeeper Mark Boucher, as their head coach from IPL 2023.Mark Boucher has had a long and illustrious
Mark Boucher joins MI Cape Town as Coach in SA20
Proteas coach Mark Boucher, who will leave with a year left on his current contract, is wanted by several T20 leagues. South Africa's Daily Maverick news outlet has reported that h
Mark Boucher to resign as South Africa coach after the World Cup
Mark Boucher has resigned from his role as Cricket South Africa men's head coach; the news comes after his side lost 2-1 in the Test series to England; He will lead the team until
CSA Board of Directors has officially and unreservedly withdrawn all charges against Proteas head coach Mark Boucher
Cricket South Africa brought the charges against Boucher following allegations against his former Proteas team-mate Paul Adams and an investigation into the resignation of his form
Mark Boucher apologizes to racial discrimination claims
One of South Africa's all-time greats, Mark Boucher, has been facing the heat lately from his teammates which include the likes of Paul Adams. Adams recently called out the former
Boucher explains reason behind de Villiers’ international return denial
South Africa coach Mark Boucher has explained the reason behind AB de Villiers’ decision not to come out of retirement. However, he agreed that de Villiers is still one of the best
De Villiers all ready to talk with Boucher for his South Africa return
Former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers is all ready to talk with national team coach Mark Boucher about his return in international cricket during the ongoing Indian Premier Le
I take a massive amount of responsibility: Boucher after series loss
South Africa head coach Mark Boucher has taken all the responsibility for his side’s loss against Pakistan at home. They have lost both ODI and T20I series, winning just 2 matches