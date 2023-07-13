Manchester Originals News
Usama Mir Joins Manchester Originals for The Hundred
Manchester Originals have hired Pakistani leg spinner Usama Mir for their upcoming third edition of the Hundred.Pakistani all-rounder Usama Mir has joined the Manchester Originals
Perth Scorchers terminate Laurie Evans' contract following positive dope test
England cricketer Laurie Evanshas lost his eligibility to play in the Big Bash League (BBL) after testingpositive for dope. He was supposed to play for Perth Scorchers in this year
The maroon is all over: Russell wants to play for West Indies in T20 World Cup
West Indies all-rounder Andre Russellhas opened up about the recent debate between him and West Indies coach PhilSimmons and said that he wants to play for West Indies again and wi
Hasaranga denied NOC to play in The Hundred 2022
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has not givenNOC to Wanindu Hasaranga to play in England's domestic tournament The Hundred.As a result, this star leg-spinner had to leave the contract of £