Manchester Originals News
Usama Mir Joins Manchester Originals for The Hundred

Manchester Originals have hired Pakistani leg spinner Usama Mir for their upcoming third edition of the Hundred.Pakistani all-rounder Usama Mir has joined the Manchester Originals

Perth Scorchers terminate Laurie Evans' contract following positive dope test

England cricketer Laurie Evanshas lost his eligibility to play in the Big Bash League (BBL) after testingpositive for dope. He was supposed to play for Perth Scorchers in this year

The maroon is all over: Russell wants to play for West Indies in T20 World Cup

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russellhas opened up about the recent debate between him and West Indies coach PhilSimmons and said that he wants to play for West Indies again and wi

Hasaranga denied NOC to play in The Hundred 2022

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has not givenNOC to Wanindu Hasaranga to play in England's domestic tournament The Hundred.As a result, this star leg-spinner had to leave the contract of £

