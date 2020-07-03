
Malcolm Marshall News
thumb

" We have no reason to doubt 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup Final" - ICC

There has been a lot of controversary after former Sri Lanka sports minister alleged that they sold the 2011 World Cup to India pointing out the match fixing. International cricket

thumb

Sachin picks best five best all-rounders he has played with or against

Indian great Sachin Tendulkar's 47th birthday came amid a stalemate caused by the coronavirus. Considering the situation, one of the best batsmen of all time, did not celebrate his

thumb

West Indies legendary batsman Seymour Nurse passes away

The legendary West-Indian batsman, Seymour Nurse passed away at 85 years old on Monday, May 6 subsequent to experiencing disease for an extensive stretch of time.Nurse died at Quee

