Makhaya Ntini News
Sri Lanka Legends reach final comprehensively
Sri Lanka Legends have reached the final of the Road Safety World Series, a tournament organized with former cricketers. Earlier, India had confirmed the final of this tournament.
Amla misses second Test commentary
Former South African batsman Hashim Amla has been missing at the commentary during the second Test match against Sri Lanka at the Wanderers.The 37-year-old top order batsman lost h
I would’ve preferred facing Kapil, Srinath, Prabhakar rather than Bumrah: Lara
West Indies legendary batsman Brian Lara has praised India pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah highly and said he would be comfortable to face an Indian bowling attack comprising the gre
South Africa to hold culture camp after 10 years
Cricket South Africa (CSA) is organizing a culture camp for 32 players as allegations of racist behavior continue to grow in South African cricket. The camp will begin next week at
'A cancer from within': Smith exposes problems in CSA
Former South African skipper and Cricket South Africa's (CSA) Director of Cricket Graeme Smith said that "internal agendas" within the country's cricket governing body has been a '
Twitter reacts to Thando Ntini dismantling AB’s shoes with a yorker
With a host of International stars coming in unison for the 3TC, cricket has returned in South Africa. During the tournament when two team between OUTsurance Kingfisher and the Tak
I was forever lonely: Ntini opens up about racism in South Africa
Fast bowler Makhaya Ntini was the first black African cricketer to play for South Africa. He opened up about the racism he faced during his playing career while talking in support
'He was just too much': Ntini names toughest batsman he ever bowled to
South Africa has always been a fertile ground for pacers. World class fast bowlers like Allan Donald, Shaun Pollock, Dale Steyn have come up from this country. There’s no hesitatio
'Selfish' Sachin, Lara
Cricket is known as Gentlemen's game. Besides, this is the second most following games in the world. 11 players against 11 players this might be the strategy but they play being on
Mashrafe on brink of 250 ODI wickets
As the first Bangladeshi bowler, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza is about to take 250 ODI wickets.Bangladesh annexed a terrific start in the 2019 Asia Cup in Dubai beating Sri Lanka by 137 ru
'I was forced to resign' says Ntini
Former South African fast bowler Makhaya Ntini who has been said to resign from the responsibility of Zimbabwe bowling coach several days earlier, denied doing so and strongly reje
Zimbabwe bowling coach resigns before tri-nation series
Just before beginning the tri-nation series, Zimbabwe national team is troubled by the resignation of bowling coach Makhaya Ntini. The news of Ntini’s resignation has been confirme