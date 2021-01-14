
Mahmudullah XI News
thumb

Riyad, Hasan star as Mahmudullah XI pick up comfortable win

An unbeaten half century from Mahmudullah Riyad, alongside Hasan Mahmud's four-for with the ball helped Mahmudullah XI beat Tamim XI by five wickets in the first intra-squad 40-ove

thumb

Papon went through COVID test for final presentation

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hassan Papon went for the COVID-19 test before entering Mirpur stadium to attend BCB President's Cup final's presentation.Bangladesh

thumb

Liton, Sumon steer Mahmudullah XI to clinch President Cup trophy

In the final of the President Cup, 2020, Mahmudullah XI has beaten Nazmul XI by 7 wickets, therefore clinched the trophy comprehensively.Sumon Khan fired up with the ball in hand b

thumb

Live: Mahmudullah XI field first in final

The final of BCB President's Cup 2020 is underway. Mahmudullah XI have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Najmul XI.The final match was previously scheduled for 23rd Octo

