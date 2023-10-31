Mahmudullah News
Please Promote Mahmudullah Up the Order: Wasim Akram
On a Pakistani media channel, Pakistan’s former captain, Wasim Akram, looked in disbelief at the batting combinations of the Bangladesh team. Giving his analysis, he
Bangladesh thinking Mahmudullah's selection for T20 World Cup
The inclusion of Mahmudullah in the T20 team for the World Cup, to be played in Australia in October-November, has divided Bangladesh's selection.The biggest question floating arou
An exciting decider awaits as Bangladesh and Zimbabwe lock horns
Bangladesh will be taking on Zimbabwe for the third and final T20I on the 2nd of August. The series is extremely well poised at 1-1, with Zimbabwe winning the first one and the Tig
Bangladesh Captain Mahmudullah rested for the T20i series against Zimbabwe
Bangladesh Cricket Board has decided to recover T20I skipper Mahmudullah from forthcoming tour of Zimbabwe. Nurul Hasan will lead the T20I squad in his absence.Bangladesh rested sk
Tamim XI to bat first after losing toss
Tamim XI takes on Mahmudullah XI in the second game of the BCB President's Cup at the Shere-e-Bangla National Stadium. Mahmudullah XI suffered a loss in the opening game.It will be
BCB President Cup's trophy and jersey unveiled
BCB President's Cup will be played between three teams, starting from October 11. Tamim Iqbal, Nazmul Hossain Shanto and Mahmudullah will lead the teams.Less than a day to go for B
BCB announce three-team one day tournament's fixture
The three-team tournament will have a fixture of national, domestic and U-19 cricketers. The tournament will start from October 11 and the final will be played on October 23. BCB h
BCB announce squads for one-day tournament
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will resume domestic cricket with a one-day tournament consisting of three teams. The tournament will kick-off on October 11.It has been more than se
BCB announces 27 members squad for Sri Lanka tour
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a 27 members squad for Sri Lanka tour. Bangladesh will play a three match test series against Sri Lanka in October as part of Test Cham
Three Bangladesh players turn down CPL offer
The upcoming edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is set to start on August 18. Bangladesh's three key players Mustafizur Rahman, Mahmudullah and Tamim Iqbal all have turn
Mashrafe appreciates Bangladesh team after historic ODI win
Bangladesh have registered a flying start in the ongoing three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe as they have picked up a massive 169-run victory over the visitors at Sylhet Intern
Mahmudullah stays in circle of failure in BCL final
Though Mahmudullah Riyad has been kept out of Bangladesh's Test squad against Zimbabwe to take rest, he is playing in the final match of the 8th Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL). Ho