
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right
  • Home
  • Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby
Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby News
thumb

Rabby, Ariful star in Bangladesh U19's big win

After Ariful Islam's century,captain Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby took 4 wickets to give Bangladesh a huge victoryin the ICC U19 World Cup . The young tigers defeated the underpowered Uni

thumb

Bangladesh U19 team win against Australia in World Cup warm-up match

Bangladesh U19 team have grabbeda victory in their second warm-up match before the main stage of the ICC Men’s U19Cricket World Cup. Despite losing to Sri Lanka in the first match,

thumb

Bangladesh want to start with win against India in U19 World Cup

The 15th edition of the ICC U19World Cup will begin on January 19. Before the World Cup, the captains of allthe teams talked about the World Cup today at the Captain's Day organize

thumb

Bangladesh youths aiming to adapt with South African conditions

The condition of Sri Lanka isvery close to Bangladesh. The U19 World Cup was supposed to be held in SriLanka. ICC restrictions have shifted the venue from Sri Lanka to South Africa

thumb

Bangladesh announce squad for ICC U19 World Cup

The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) has announced the Bangladesh squad for the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket WorldCup. The announced squad is led by the recently won Asia Cup captain Mahfuzu

thumb

Bangladesh planned to win Youth Asia Cup six months ago

Bangladesh's youth team created historyin the ACC U-19 Asia Cup by winning the tournament. Although they won the YouthWorld Cup before, this is the first time Bangladesh won the Yo

thumb

Bangladesh start ACC U19 Asia Cup with an easy win

Bangladesh U19 cricket teamstarted the ACC U19 Asia Cup with a great victory. The youth of Bangladesh madea good start in the tournament by defeating the United Arab Emirates by 61

thumb

Bangladesh announce U19 squad for Asia Cup

The Bangladesh squad for the ACCU-19 Asia Cup organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has been finalized.In this year's Asia Cup, Bangladesh is in Group 'B', where the Tigers

thumb

Azan Awais stars in Pakistan U-19's another dominating victory over Bangladesh U-19

Pakistan Under-19 team have wonanother comfortable match against Bangladesh Under-19 on Monday (May 8) inChattogram. They beat the hosts by 78 runs in the second ODI and lead these

thumb

Rabby fights alone but Bangladesh U-19 lose to Pakistan U-19 by 9 wickets

The five-match ODI series betweenthe host Bangladesh U-19 and the visiting Pakistan U-19 team is underway.Bangladesh did not perform as expected in the first match of the series.Pa

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.