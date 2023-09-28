Mahela Jayawardene News
Mahela Jayawardene likely to join Sri Lanka World Cup squad in Delhi
Sri Lanka's consultant coachMahela Jayawardene will join the World Cup squad soon. According to the sourcesin the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the 46-year-old Mahela did not attend the
Lasith Malinga to return to Mumbai Indians in IPL
Lasith Malinga is returning to MumbaiIndians in the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, he isnot returning as a cricketer but a pace bowling coach. The former
Mahela Jayawardene to travel to Zimbabwe for ODI World Cup Qualifier
Former Sri Lanka captain MahelaJayawardene will travel to Zimbabwe, where Sri Lanka is set to play the WorldCup qualifying matches. According to the sources in the SLC, the 46-year
IPL 2023: Rohit, Boucher like the idea of Impact Player rule
One of the new rules in the upcomingIndian Premier League (IPL) allows the captains to pick the XI after the toss.Along with that, captains can also select impact players. But that
Mahela Jayawardene to part way with Southern Brave
Following his appointment toglobal head of performance for Mumbai Indians and their affiliated clubs,Mahela Jayawardene is scheduled to depart Southern Brave in 2023.Reliance, the
Virat Kohli becomes first batsman to score 4000 runs in T20Is
In the second semifinal of the ICCMen’s T20 World Cup 2022 against England, Virat Kohli became the first batsman to score 4000T20I runs by playing a innings of 50 runs off 40 deliv
Rossouw-de Kock's record partnership gives Bangladesh huge target of 206 runs
South Africa have made a bigtotal of 205 runs with a great batting show by Rilee Rossouw and Quinton deKock against Bangladesh at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Rossouw smashes acent
Asian Champions to be felicitated in Australia on Tuesday
Sri Lanka won the Asia Cup in theUAE last month and the felicitation of the team members will also continue inAustralia, where the team is now participating in the T20 World Cup. T
Mahela Jayawardene joins Sri Lanka team in Australia as consultant coach
Former Sri Lankan captain MahelaJayawardene has joined the Sri Lanka T20 squad in Australia on Friday as theteam prepares for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which begins on
Sri Lanka should be win the T20 World Cup says Mahela Jayawardene
Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene said Wednesday the start will be crucial for the Asian Cup champions as he travels to Australia with renewed hopes of winning the T20 Wo
Mumbai Indians name Mahela Jayawardene as new head coach
Jayawardene and Khan were one of the key members of the franchise that had such great success in the IPL. Jayawardene joined the team as head coach in 2017 while Khan joined in 201
Jayawardene lavishes praises on Sri Lanka after Asia Cup glory
The Asia Cup 2022 final between Sri Lanka and Pakistan had plenty of spine-chilling moments during the passage of play in Dubai. Pakistan fancied their chances by removing half of