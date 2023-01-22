
Madison Landsman News
thumb

Bangladesh lose for first time in U19 Women's World Cup against South Africa

Hosts South Africa defeatedBangladesh by 5 wickets in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup Super Six Group 1match on Saturday (January 21). This is the Tigers' first defeat in the ong

thumb

Henriette Ishimwe claims double hat-trick in Rwanda's famous U19 World Cup win

The ongoing ICC Women's U19 T20World Cup in South Africa is already a milestone for Rwanda. They made theoccasion memorable with a great victory. Where the team's all-rounder Henri

