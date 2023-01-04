Mackenzie Harvey News
Adam Zampa's 'Mankad' dismissal denied in BBL
A few days ago in the Big BashLeague (BBL), a controversy arose over a catch taken by Michael Neser. Thedebate started over whether a catch outside the boundary was legal under the
Watch: Umpire timely escapes injury in BBL
The ongoing 10th edition of the Big Bash League has witnessed so many moments on the field. Initially, the on-field umpires came under fire for their inability to give accurate dec
Watch: Harvey takes a screamer to dismiss Alex Hales in BBL 10
The Big Bash League has certainly lived up to everyone's expectations in the ongoing season except for controversial umpiring calls and howlers. However, the league witnessed batsm