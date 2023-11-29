Luke Ronchi News
Ronchi showers praise on Williamson and Phillips
No matter where he bats in theworld, Kane Williamson always scores runs, this is the rule of the game.Williamson scored a great century in the Sylhet Test. As a result of which his
Ronchi praises Bangladesh spinners
The Sylhet test getting exciting.At the end of the second day, New Zealand was still batting in the firstinnings. They are 44 runs behind Bangladesh, with 2 wickets in hand.The spi
New Zealand hopeful of taking lead in first innings
The Sylhet Test has gatheredpace. At the end of the second day, New Zealand is behind Bangladesh by 44 runs.However, in the late afternoon, Bangladesh left the field with the relie
NZ aim to bat long and keep scoring on final day
New Zealand will not just go out to survive Bangladesh attack but aim to score runs as well as making sure they bat long in the first Test at Mount Maunganui.Thanks to Ebadot Hossa
Bond to join New Zealand coaching group again
Former New Zealand pacer ShaneBond has been added to the coaching setup as the 'fourth coach' for theupcoming ICC T20 World Cup in UAE and the three-match T20I series against India
Tamim at top surpassing Babar, Hales in batting average
Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal has rich stats in Pakistan Super League (PSL). Before the start of this year’s PSL, Tamim’s batting average was the highest among all other crick
New Zealand assistant coach takes field as substitute against India
New Zealand forced to call-up their assistant coach and former wicket-keeper Luke Ronchi to field for them in the second ODI against India as they were shy of substitute fielders.
Babar Azam is of the same calibre as Kohli: Ronchi
Former New Zealand batsman Luke Ronchi believes Babar Azam is of the same calibre as players like Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson.Luke Ronchi has played for both Austr
Shahid Afridi named as icon player for the upcoming Euro T20 slam
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has named as icon player in the upcoming upcoming Euro T20 slam in Ireland, Netherland and Scotland.The 2019 Euro T20 Slam is scheduled to be
Watch: Sammy's startling reaction over Akmal's catch drop scene
The former champion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Islamabad United regained their lost title by beating Peshawar Zalmi, champion of the 2nd season of the tournament by 3 wick
Ronchi's knock secures third consecutive win for Islamabad
It was all too easy for Islamabad United to pick up a comprehensive win over Lahore Qalandars who are having a nightmare of a tournament in the 2018's Pakistan Super League (PSL).P
Ronchi doesn't know what went wrong for Chittagong
The fifth edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) has been a tournament to forget for the Chittagong Vikings who are at the bottom of the table.Befote the start of the tournamen