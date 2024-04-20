LSG vs CSK News
"Was playing in front of mini Chennai crowd"- KL Rahul on Dhoni's craze
Lucknow Super Giants have had the last laugh against Chennai Super Kings as they beat their counterpart by a thumping 8 wickets on Friday. But the limelight was stolen by MS Dhoni.
"We were 10-15 runs short"- Ruturaj Gaikwad after 8 wicket defeat to LSG
It was a clinical day for Lucknow Super Giants as they've chased down Chennai's competitive total comprehensively. LSG skipper KL Rahul showed his class once again, his 82 off 53 g
Rahul makes 82 on birthday to lead his side to a clinical chase against CSK
Lucknow Super Giants beat Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets on Friday (19th April). After Dhoni's another blitzkrieg finish, CSK ended their innings on 176-6 after alloted 20 overs.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Match 45, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The 45th Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium
IPL 2023: LSG's home fixture against CSK likely to be played on May 3
Lucknow Super Giants have performed pretty decently well in IPL 2023 season. Led by KL Rahul from the front, the Lucknow-based franchise are currentlysecond on the IPL 2023 points
IPL 2022: Match 7: LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket News, Head to Head and Pitch & Weather Report
Lucknow Super Giants will play their second game of the tournament when they take on Chennai Super Kings in match 7 of IPL 2022, to be played on March 31st at Brabourne Stadium, Mu