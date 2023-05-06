Lord's Test News
Ireland announce 15-member squad for Lord's Test
The 15-member team is led by Andrew Balbirnie, including some veteran activists and Irish regulars such as Mark Addair, George Dockrell, Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker.Cricket Irel
