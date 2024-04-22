Lord's Cricket Ground News
"UK Venues Consider Hosting Test Series between India and Pakistan"
The last Test series between India and Pakistan took place during the 2007/08 season in India, while their last white-ball bilateral series occurred six years later in 2012/13. Eve
Lord's Cricket Ground will host the 2023 & 2025 World Test Championship Finals
Lord's was also originally named as the venue for the final of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship (2019-2021) before being moved to Southampton.Lord's Cricket Gro
Watch: Nuwan blissfully celebrates India's special win at Lord's
The Indian team deservedly took a 1-0 lead in the Test series against England. Indian skipper Virat Kohli was spot on with his captaincy as he used his seamers to better effect. Ev
Watch: Lord's intruder Jarvo sets up a tent during a cricket game
Pitch invaders have been trying their best to steal the spotlight nowadays. Recently, an England cricket fan named "Jarvo" has been the subject of discussion across social media po
Watch: Virat Kohli sledges Ollie Robinson at the Lord's
Indian captain Virat Kohli must be a happy man right now. Despite losing the toss in the second Test, Kohli's captaincy was spot on. He used his seamers quite well and all the hard
Watch: Rohit Sharma takes a one-handed scorcher at slip
Team India scripted a remarkable win at the Lord's Cricket Ground after beating England by 151 runs in the second Test of the five-match Test series. Earlier, the first Test match
Lord's set for exciting finish
A thrilling final day awaits at Lord's as both England and India seek series lead in the second Test of the five-match series.At the end of the fourth day, India have a lead of 154
Video: A crazy fan invades field at Lord's, claiming himself as Indian player
India fielded with 12 men for a moment on day three as a crazy fan invaded the field wearing an Indian jersey and claiming him as an Indian player.England are ahead of India at the
Sangakkara opens new stands at Lord's
Sri Lanka's legendary cricketerand the MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club) president Kumar Sangakkara has opened thenew stands named after Denis Compton and Bill Edrich at Lord's onThurs
Watch: Sibley and Hameed involve in a funny incident at Lord's
The opening day of the Lord's Test between England and India ended in favour of the visitors. Virat Kohli &amp; Co managed to garner as many as 276 runs for the loss of 3 wicke
Full-capacity crowd in England-Pakistan Lord's ODI
The second England vs Pakistan ODI will see full-capacity crowd at the Lord's Cricket Stadium, London as part of UK government's Event Research Programme.This will be the first tim
"Still feel we made the right move" - Root backs decision to play for a draw at Lord's
England locked horns with New Zealand in the first Test match at The Home of Cricket on June 2. Both teams displayed an extraordinary brand of cricket. The hosts and visitors had a