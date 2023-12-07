Logo News
ICC reveals T20 World Cups new logo
The pinnacle of international cricket has just taken on a new brand identity with the launch of the ICC T20 World Cup's new brand identity on Thursday, December 7.The International
PSL 8: Shaheen Afridi unveils Lahore Qalandars logo
Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi unveiled his team's official logo for the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).Already regarded as one of the best pacesett
New logo and slogan for PSL 2023 revealed
The Pakistan Super League has unveiled the renewed logo for the eighth edition of the league. Also, the official PSL 8 slogan has been changed from "Soch Hai Apki" to "Sab Sitaray
RCB unveil brand new logo ahead of Women’s Premier League
The Royal Challengers Bangalore has unveiled a new logo after acquiring a franchise in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League.The Royal Challengers Sports Pvt. Ltd wer