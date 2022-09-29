LLC 2 News
Legends League cricket final to be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur
The final match of the Legends League Cricket 2022, which will be played in India for the first time, will take place on October 5th at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.The fin
Legends League Cricket: Manipal Tigers pull off an exciting 3 runs win over Bhilwara Tigers
The eighth game of Legends League Cricket (LLC) on Monday ended in excitement as Harbhajan Singh's Manipal Tigers edged out Irfan Pathan's Bhilwara Kings by just 3 runs to claim th
Legends League cricket final to be played in Cuttack on 5th October
Barabati Stadium in Cuttack will host the Legends League Cricket (LLC) title match on October 5, organizers announced on Friday. Organizers claimed that the league received a good
Legends League cricket breaks the records of viewership
The second edition of Legends League Cricket has garnered more than 16 million unique viewers across the digital streaming platforms in India and its digital tracks have also surpa
Legends League Cricket: Bhilwara Kings launch kit for this season
Bhilwara Kings on Wednesday released a colorful kit for the second season of Legends League cricket which begins on 16 September 2022.The second Legends League cricket season is ab
Harbhajan to participate in second season of the Road Safety World Series
Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh, who will compete in the second season of the Road Safety World Series, said he is fully dedicated to raising awareness about saving lives.For
Gujarat Giants to clash with India Capitals in the Opener of Legends League Cricket
Legends League cricket begins with a bitter clash between former openers from India when India Capitals' Gautam Gambhir and Gujarat Giants' Virender Sehwag meet to open the 20-day
Sehwag & Gambhir lead Gujarat Giants & India Capitals in Legends League cricket
The upcoming edition of the Legends Cricket League will be a four-team franchise model, a change from last season's three-team format, and will feature 16 games.Former Indian openi
Legends League Cricket: Delhi hosts matches in September 24 to 26
Legends League Cricket organizers on Tuesday announced the full schedule and venues for the forthcoming second edition of the tournament. This season is set to be played in six cit
Gautam Gambhir will play in the second season of Legends League cricket.
Gautam Gambhir, a former opening batter for India, announced on Friday that he will take part in the second Legends League cricket tournament.Legends League Cricket (LLC) on Friday