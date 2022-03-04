Litton Kumar Das News
Things get simple when you are in rhythm: Liton
In the last T20 World Cup, Liton Das had to endure a lot of criticism. Due to which he was also dropped from the Pakistan series. Later, he returned with a strong performance. A
Liton dedicates man of the series award to his life partner
Liton Das had a memorable series against Afghanistan. Although he could not do well in the first match, his bat was wide in the next two matches. The highest run-getter of the se
Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan fly to Caribbean to join in CPL
Bangladesh's young wicket-keeper batsman Litton Kumar Das has left the country to join in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL). According to reports revealed, Litton will joi
Sizzling Shakib and Brilliant Liton Earned Bangladesh Outstanding Victory
Chasing a challenging target of 322 set by West Indies, Mashrafe inspired team tigers cruised to resounding victory in 42.3 overs riding on a brilliant unbeaten 124 by world’s top
Superlative Shakib secure splendid win for Bangladesh
Bangladesh have eclipsed West Indies's massive total of 321 runs with 57 balls to spare, beating the Caribbeans in the ICC Cricket World Cup match by 7 wickets at the Cooper Associ
It is difficult to explain such batting: Mahmudullah
With more than one and half days to go, Zimbabwe thrashed Bangladesh in the first Test by 151 runs in the inaugural Test match of Sylhet stadium.Continuing the bad breath in Test c
Winning a tournament is very important now: Mashrafe
There was much criticism for the 14th Asia Cup schedule which was held in United Arab Emirates. On the team’s return to the country, Bangladesh limited over skipper Mashrafe bin Mo
Bangladesh aren't far from achieving titles: Steve Rhodes
In the last ball thrill, Bangladesh was beaten by India in the final of the Asia Cup 2018.Once again, Bangladesh geared full to reach into the final of a multi nation tournament an
Bangladesh find ways in T20 cricket: Chief Selector
Chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu, on Wednesday, talked about the Caribbean success story of Bangladesh, said he is contented watching Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Kumar Das batti
Bangladesh eclipse the World Champions
Bangladesh Vs West Indies T20I SeriesThird Match played at Lauderhill Florida USABangladesh 184/5 (Litton 61, Mahmudullah 32*, Shakib 24, Tamim 21, Ariful 18* , K Paul 2/26 , C Bra
Shakib, Tamim, Litton relish better ranking spots
The emphatic 2-1 series win against West Indies lifted Bangladesh cricketers up in the latest ICC T20I ranking.The visiting side exhibited triumphant batting display in the T20I se
Tigers slaughtered in Antigua
Saleque Sufi[caption id="attachment_100627" align="aligncenter" width="640"] Photo: CWI Media[/caption]Bangladesh West Indies First Test At Sir IVA Richards Stadium, AntiguaBrief S