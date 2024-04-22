
Litton Das News
thumb

Shoriful, Towhid shine in Abahani's thumping win over Prime Bank

Abahani Limited beat Prime Bank Cricket Club by 5 wickets in the Super League of DPL 2024. After the fiery bowling from the pacemen duo of Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed, Litton D

thumb

Litton joins Abahani after a break

At the end of the Sri Lankaseries, Bangladesh star cricketer Litton Das took a break. After that break, hefinally joined his team Abahani in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL). 10 roun

thumb

Rest, break will help Litton to regain form, believes Abahani

Litton Das has been in off form sincea long time. Be it national team or domestic cricket. Following the Test seriesagainst Sri Lanka, he is expected to make his comeback to the Dh

thumb

Shanto expects Litton to make a comeback

Litton Das has been in barren form for a long period of time. From limited version Cricket to the longest version of the game - Litton is having a serious rough patch. But after be

thumb

Kolkata Police troll Shanto for taking a bizarre review

After being made fun of on socialmedia for getting the wrong reviews, the Kolkata Police have put out an adabout Najmul Hossain Shanto. The ad makes fun of the reviews that were wr

thumb

It would have been better not to play Litton in Tests: Papon

Bangladesh lost badly against Sri Lanka in the Sylhet Test. After losing by a huge margin of 328 runs, the team is naturally criticized. Litton Das's batting is getting a little mo

thumb

When Litton wasn't there in the last ODI, we thought about his break: Shanto

The new selection panel has shownsome bold decisions in its first month of taking office. One of them was theexclusion of Litton Das from the ODI team. Litton, who was in the team

thumb

"Litton still is one of the best batters of Bangladesh" - Shanto on Litton

Bangladesh were thumped by Sri Lanka in Sylhet. There have been lots of talks against Bangladesh team's performance but Litton Das came under scrutiny as his reckless shot in the l

thumb

Nahid Rana gets maiden call - up and Litton Das returns for Bangladesh test team

After clinching the ODI series against Sri Lanka by 2-1, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced squad for the upcoming two match test series against the Lankans. Dynamic

thumb

Sujon: Litton seemed a little tired to me.

Abahani coach Khaled Mahmud Sujon believes Litton is a bit tired and believes that he will comeback strongly. Here is what he had to say."There is no question of being nervous. Lit

thumb

"You can't play anywhere in the world, if you don’t perform" - Miraz on Litton's omission from the ODI squad

Bangladesh's dynamic opener Litton Das was having a rough patch for a long period of time. He scored consecutive of ducks in the first two ODI's of the ongoing series and as a resu

thumb

Lipu: Litton was very inconsistent while facing the new ball

Chief Selector Gazi Ashraf Lipu explained why the board took the call of dropping Litton Das from the squad and included Jaker Ali.As the series is ongoing, there wasn't much room

