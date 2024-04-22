Litton Das News
Shoriful, Towhid shine in Abahani's thumping win over Prime Bank
Abahani Limited beat Prime Bank Cricket Club by 5 wickets in the Super League of DPL 2024. After the fiery bowling from the pacemen duo of Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed, Litton D
Litton joins Abahani after a break
At the end of the Sri Lankaseries, Bangladesh star cricketer Litton Das took a break. After that break, hefinally joined his team Abahani in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL). 10 roun
Rest, break will help Litton to regain form, believes Abahani
Litton Das has been in off form sincea long time. Be it national team or domestic cricket. Following the Test seriesagainst Sri Lanka, he is expected to make his comeback to the Dh
Shanto expects Litton to make a comeback
Litton Das has been in barren form for a long period of time. From limited version Cricket to the longest version of the game - Litton is having a serious rough patch. But after be
Kolkata Police troll Shanto for taking a bizarre review
After being made fun of on socialmedia for getting the wrong reviews, the Kolkata Police have put out an adabout Najmul Hossain Shanto. The ad makes fun of the reviews that were wr
It would have been better not to play Litton in Tests: Papon
Bangladesh lost badly against Sri Lanka in the Sylhet Test. After losing by a huge margin of 328 runs, the team is naturally criticized. Litton Das's batting is getting a little mo
When Litton wasn't there in the last ODI, we thought about his break: Shanto
The new selection panel has shownsome bold decisions in its first month of taking office. One of them was theexclusion of Litton Das from the ODI team. Litton, who was in the team
"Litton still is one of the best batters of Bangladesh" - Shanto on Litton
Bangladesh were thumped by Sri Lanka in Sylhet. There have been lots of talks against Bangladesh team's performance but Litton Das came under scrutiny as his reckless shot in the l
Nahid Rana gets maiden call - up and Litton Das returns for Bangladesh test team
After clinching the ODI series against Sri Lanka by 2-1, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced squad for the upcoming two match test series against the Lankans. Dynamic
Sujon: Litton seemed a little tired to me.
Abahani coach Khaled Mahmud Sujon believes Litton is a bit tired and believes that he will comeback strongly. Here is what he had to say."There is no question of being nervous. Lit
"You can't play anywhere in the world, if you don’t perform" - Miraz on Litton's omission from the ODI squad
Bangladesh's dynamic opener Litton Das was having a rough patch for a long period of time. He scored consecutive of ducks in the first two ODI's of the ongoing series and as a resu
Lipu: Litton was very inconsistent while facing the new ball
Chief Selector Gazi Ashraf Lipu explained why the board took the call of dropping Litton Das from the squad and included Jaker Ali.As the series is ongoing, there wasn't much room