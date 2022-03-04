
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Liton Kumar Das News
thumb

Skipper praises Liton-Nasum after the awaited victory

After losing 8 matches in a row in T20I, Bangladesh finally has tasted a victory. Liton Das paved the way for the victory by scoring a magnificenthalf century with the bat. Winni

thumb

Liton finally realises his bating ability & responsibility

Liton Kumar Das scored the fifth century of his career against Afghanistan. After the century, Liton has recently discovered how destructive he can be after being set at the creas

thumb

Liton's family upset with way of bantering

Bangladesh have been struggling in the ICC men’s Twenty/20 World Cup 2021. Senior cricketers are highly criticized for their poor performance in the event so far. Specially In soci

thumb

Team management stands beside Liton

Liton Das would like to forget the game against Sri Lanka. In which his two drop catches has made him villain and trolled in Social Media by his fans. But he has the got the suppor

thumb

Riyad still backing Liton

Bangladesh were uncertain with their opening combination in ICC World Twenty/20 due to the absence of Tamim Iqbal. But his replacements are yet to prove their worth at top order in

thumb

Soumya picks the alternative of "Great Five"

Bangladesh came into international cricket not too many years ago. But the advancement within these years in international cricket, is quite satisfactory. Although, there is no suc

thumb

Sujon picks all time best ODI XI for Bangladesh

Bangladesh is one of the superpower in modern cricket now a days. Although the Tigers are struggling with the other two formats, but the advancement with the one day international

thumb

" I continue watch his batting , when he bats"

Bangladeshi Openar Liton Kumar Das has emerged as one of the talented batsmen in the playing XI. Although, young talents keep coming in the national side, but Liton Kumar Das is sa

thumb

Video: Liton's record breaking 176 runs

In the third and last one-day international match, Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 123 runs by DLS method to complete a 3-0 sweep in the series at the Sylhet International Stadium on F

thumb

Liton ton fires Bangladesh to big total in first ODI

A splendid hundred by Liton Kumar Das paved Bangladesh's way to a considerable total after batting first in the opening limited over match of the series against Zimbabwe at the Syl

thumb

Liton tributes 'marriage' for maturity

Rajshahi Royals opener, wicket-keeper batsman Liton Kumar Das has been running in superlative form in this season's Bangabandhu Premier League.Elated about his performance, Liton s

thumb

Probable XI of Bangladesh against India, dilemma at no. 3 position

Bangladesh will take the field on Sunday in the first match of the three-match Twenty20 series against India. The match will start at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi at 7.30pm.Fo

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.