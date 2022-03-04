Liton Kumar Das News
Skipper praises Liton-Nasum after the awaited victory
After losing 8 matches in a row in T20I, Bangladesh finally has tasted a victory. Liton Das paved the way for the victory by scoring a magnificenthalf century with the bat. Winni
Liton finally realises his bating ability & responsibility
Liton Kumar Das scored the fifth century of his career against Afghanistan. After the century, Liton has recently discovered how destructive he can be after being set at the creas
Liton's family upset with way of bantering
Bangladesh have been struggling in the ICC men’s Twenty/20 World Cup 2021. Senior cricketers are highly criticized for their poor performance in the event so far. Specially In soci
Team management stands beside Liton
Liton Das would like to forget the game against Sri Lanka. In which his two drop catches has made him villain and trolled in Social Media by his fans. But he has the got the suppor
Riyad still backing Liton
Bangladesh were uncertain with their opening combination in ICC World Twenty/20 due to the absence of Tamim Iqbal. But his replacements are yet to prove their worth at top order in
Soumya picks the alternative of "Great Five"
Bangladesh came into international cricket not too many years ago. But the advancement within these years in international cricket, is quite satisfactory. Although, there is no suc
Sujon picks all time best ODI XI for Bangladesh
Bangladesh is one of the superpower in modern cricket now a days. Although the Tigers are struggling with the other two formats, but the advancement with the one day international
" I continue watch his batting , when he bats"
Bangladeshi Openar Liton Kumar Das has emerged as one of the talented batsmen in the playing XI. Although, young talents keep coming in the national side, but Liton Kumar Das is sa
Video: Liton's record breaking 176 runs
In the third and last one-day international match, Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 123 runs by DLS method to complete a 3-0 sweep in the series at the Sylhet International Stadium on F
Liton ton fires Bangladesh to big total in first ODI
A splendid hundred by Liton Kumar Das paved Bangladesh's way to a considerable total after batting first in the opening limited over match of the series against Zimbabwe at the Syl
Liton tributes 'marriage' for maturity
Rajshahi Royals opener, wicket-keeper batsman Liton Kumar Das has been running in superlative form in this season's Bangabandhu Premier League.Elated about his performance, Liton s
Probable XI of Bangladesh against India, dilemma at no. 3 position
Bangladesh will take the field on Sunday in the first match of the three-match Twenty20 series against India. The match will start at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi at 7.30pm.Fo