Leicestershire News
Leicestershire sign Umar Amin for Remainder of County Championship
Leicestershire County Club have secured the services of Pakistan batsman Umar Amin for the remainder of the County Championship season.Leicestershire have signed ex-Pakistan batsma
Peter Handscomb replaces Ajinkya Rahane in Leicestershire squad
Australian batter Peter Handscombwill replace Ajinkya Rahane for Leicestershire in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup. After India's Test tour of the West Indies,the 35-year-old was schedu
Ajinkya Rahane set to join Leicestershire after West Indies tour
Ajinkya Rahane will fly to England once the two-game friendly series between India and the West Indies comes to an end next month. Rahane will reportedly return to Leicestershire f
Naseem Shah joins Leicestershire for T20 Blast
Leicestershire CCC are delighted to announce the signing of Pakistan international Naseem Shah on a short-term deal to start the Vitality Blast.Leicestershire have signed Pakistani
Peter Handscomb signs deal with Leicestershire for County Season
Peter Handscomb will campaign for inclusion in Australia's squad for the World Test Championship final and the Ashes after signing a deal with Leicestershire to play the first two
Rahane to play for Leicestershire in 2023 County season
Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane will join Leicestershire for the English summer and will contest eight County Championship games and be available for the entirety of the Royal London
Pant, Pujara, Bumrah and Krishna to team up with Leicestershire for warm-up game
Indian cricket players have already landed in England for an important challenge. India and England will lock horns with each other across formats. The rescheduled Test begins on J
Four Indian star players to play for Leicestershire in practice match
India will take on Leicestershirein a four-day practice match beginning June 23 at the Leicestershire CountyGround in preparation for the much-awaited rescheduled 5th Test between
Vaughan reacts to controversial stumping incident in County Championship
A massive controversial incident took place during the County Championship match between Leicestershire and Hampshire. Talking about the game, Hampshire were head and shoulders abo
Colin Ackermann asked to enjoy the record
Bipin Dani"Enjoy the record while it lasts...", the above congratulatory message from the former World Cup record holder Arul Suppiah has reached to the Leicestershire captain Coli