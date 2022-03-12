Legends of Rupgonj News
Mashrafe doesn't need surgery, available for DPL
Former Bangladesh captainMashrafe Bin Mortaza could not play regularly in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)due to injury. However, the pacer is fit again to take part in the full sea
Litton and Naeem smash century in the 10th round of DPL
Litton Kumer Das played a match winning 135 runs innings as Abahani Limited came victorious against Legends of Rupganj in the first day of the tenth round of Walton Dhaka Premier L
Mushfiqur inspired taking the captaincy from Mashrafe
Captaining in the two versions of cricket in Bangladesh, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and Mushfiqur Rahim has been long time friends and partners but in domestic cricket, the duo shared op