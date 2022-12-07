
Lea Tahuhu News
thumb

Kerr, Tahuhu power New Zealand to T20I clean sweep over Bangladesh

New Zealand Women beat BangladeshWomen by 63 runs in the third and final T20I and completed the clean sweep onWednesday (December 7) in Queenstown. Amelia Kerr and Lea Tahuhu are t

thumb

Bangladesh women's team all out for 32, lose by 132 runs

Bangladesh women's team have startedthe three-match T20I series against New Zealand women’s team with a devastatingdefeat on Friday (December 2) in Christchurch.Bangladesh were bow

